55I LLC Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.39. 85,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $193.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

