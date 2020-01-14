$575.37 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to announce $575.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $521.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SJI shares. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 1,291,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,238,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 232,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,590,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

