$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.90 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $775.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $29,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 50.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 440,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,935,000 after purchasing an additional 325,922 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

