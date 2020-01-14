$607.50 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce $607.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.00 million and the lowest is $584.31 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $432.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,058,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

