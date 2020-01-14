$68.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $68.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.76 million and the lowest is $67.70 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $275.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.66 million, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $288.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after acquiring an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $11,120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.