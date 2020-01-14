78,895 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,211. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5878 dividend. This is a positive change from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

