86,300 Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 157,395 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,471. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

