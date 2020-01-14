888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities cut 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.67).

LON 888 opened at GBX 151.40 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.26.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

