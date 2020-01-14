$94.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $94.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.90 million and the highest is $94.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $75.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $351.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.43 million to $352.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.18 million, with estimates ranging from $427.72 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,944,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tenable by 213.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 40.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable by 45.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 273,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 537.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tenable by 333.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

