$99.86 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce $99.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.03 million. Inphi reported sales of $86.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $362.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.47 million to $363.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $439.58 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $445.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

