A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AHC remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789. A. H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director James M. Moroney III bought 378,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,569.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,295. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Decherd purchased 720,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A. H. Belo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A. H. Belo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. H. Belo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

