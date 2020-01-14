AAR (AIR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AAR (NYSE: AIR):

1/14/2020 – AAR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – AAR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

12/24/2019 – AAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended the fiscal second-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. It also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. Moreover, its shares underperformed its industry in past year. U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation on its Airlift business segment has forced the company to divest this asset. This divestment may impact its operating results, going ahead.”

12/23/2019 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – AAR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

AAR stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,922.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,545. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

