AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 9,663 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. 169,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,844. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

