Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,125 ($41.11)) on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 2,205 ($29.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,405.37. Ab Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $499.51 million and a PE ratio of 52.38.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.