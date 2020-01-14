ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 20 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 21.55.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

