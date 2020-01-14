Abbott Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 43,761 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,320% compared to the average volume of 3,082 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after buying an additional 94,611 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.