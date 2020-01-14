AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. 574,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.