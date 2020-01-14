Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAIF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.89). 130,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.21. The company has a market cap of $390.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

