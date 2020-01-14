Absolute (ABS) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Absolute has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market capitalization of $28,558.00 and approximately $2,503.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

