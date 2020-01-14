AC3 Hits Market Capitalization of $297,099.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. AC3 has a total market cap of $297,099.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, AC3 has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

