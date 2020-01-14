ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03.

