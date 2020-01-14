Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target Raised to

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $318,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

