AceD Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,799.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, AceD has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $33,799.00 and $11.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,136,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,099,490 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.