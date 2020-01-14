Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 485,900 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

