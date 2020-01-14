Achain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $993,879.00 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Cobinhood and Sistemkoin. Achain has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $993,879.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Indodax, Bitbns, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

