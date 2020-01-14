Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

