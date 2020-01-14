ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Earns Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. 32,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,451. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

