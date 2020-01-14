Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.31.

AAPL traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,088,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.