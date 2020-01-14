Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $95.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $95,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.67. 22,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.49 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

