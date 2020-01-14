Actinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $554,585.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Actinium has a market cap of $554,585.00 and approximately $7,538.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,255,550 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

