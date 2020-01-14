Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.72.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after buying an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

