Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Acuity Brands worth $44,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

AYI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.66. 566,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,339. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

