Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $122,507.00 and $189.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

