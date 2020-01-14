adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €350.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €350.00 ($406.98) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €282.75 ($328.78).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €312.95 ($363.90) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €277.56.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

