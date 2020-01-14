Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.34. Adobe has a 1-year low of $231.96 and a 1-year high of $345.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

