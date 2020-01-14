Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.72 and a 200-day moving average of $296.34. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

