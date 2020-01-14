Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Adobe’s score:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

