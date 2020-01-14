Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Cap Tops $29,628.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $29,628.00 and $149.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,232,032 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

