AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Daniel F. Sansone purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $590,472.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,670 shares during the period. Firefly Value Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

