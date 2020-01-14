Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.