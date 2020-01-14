AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AEGON by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in AEGON by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

