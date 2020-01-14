AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get AEGON alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AEGON by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AEGON by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AEGON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AEGON during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AEGON by 40.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,529 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.