aelf Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.24 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. aelf has a total market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Allbit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, aelf has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Hotbit, CoinTiger, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Huobi, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, ABCC, Kucoin, BigONE, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Allbit, IDEX, AirSwap and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.