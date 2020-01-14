AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

