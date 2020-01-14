Aeron Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $2.39 million and $2.88 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Kucoin, Kuna, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

