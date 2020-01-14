Aeternity Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $52.46 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Kyber Network and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 343,798,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,977,793 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, OKEx, ZB.COM, HADAX, Koinex, Crex24, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Binance, Liqui, IDAX, Radar Relay, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Zebpay and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

