AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,329 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after purchasing an additional 876,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,712,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.