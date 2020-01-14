AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $323,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 528.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.