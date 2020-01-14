AgaveCoin Price Tops $0.0595 on Major Exchanges (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and approximately $27,514.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

