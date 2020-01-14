Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 325,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,519. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at $55,112,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

